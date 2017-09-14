OBITUARY: Elizabeth (Betty) Rabun Stroup

Elizabeth (Betty) Rabun Stroup passed away September 12, 2017.

She was born in Evansville, Ind., on Oct. 11, 1928, and grew up outside of Atlanta in Covington, Ga.

Betty attended Emory at Oxford before going on to Vanderbilt where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1949. While at Vanderbilt, she met her husband of over 60 years, David Garrison Stroup. They were married October 25, 1949.

Betty was a lifetime Atlanta Braves fan, and avid golfer. She was a member of Lakeside Women’s Golf Association (LWGA) and Georgia Women’s Golf Association (GWGA). She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at South Fulton hospital and was very involved with the ACOG (American College of Gynecologists) Women’s auxiliary. After over 40 years in Atlanta, Betty and Dave retired to Savannah, Ga., where they lived at the Landings on Skidaway Island and enjoyed friends, family and lots of golf. She also continued to do volunteer work at the local hospital in the flower shop, making arrangements for patients and families. In 2007, Betty and David moved back to Nashville to be near family. They resided at The Heritage in Brentwood.

She is survived by her children: David G. Stroup, Jr., Susan (Markus) Rheberg Mittermayr, and Betty Anne (Tom) Mills; Grandchildren: Anthony (Adrian) Mittermayr, Karl (Juliet) Mittermayr, Caroline (Ty) Dilbeck, Michael Mills; Great-Grandchildren: Angelina, Ashton, and Austin.

Visitation will be held Saturday Sept. 16, 2017, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Brentwood Roesch Patton Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Brentwood Roesch Patton. Burial at a later date in Covington, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sunny Day (Brentwood United Methodist Church) or Accent Care Hospice Foundation.

