OBITUARY: Erma Mae Jackson

Mrs. Erma Mae Jackson, age 92, of the Bethesda Community passed away Sept. 2, 2017.

She was born in Leeksville, Miss., to the late Edward Watts Greenwood and Minnie Berry Greenwood. She was a member of Grace Church at Franklin.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Abie Wayne Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jackson of the Bethesda Community and adopted daughter, Ruby Havard of Lufkin, Tex.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace Church at Franklin, 4052 Arno Rd. Franklin, Tenn., with William W. Sasser, D. MIN., officiating. Burial will follow in College Grove Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Deacons and Elders of Grace Church at Franklin will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Grace Church at Franklin, P.O. Box 133 Franklin, TN 37065.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com