OBITUARY: Eusebio Nicanor Villafuerte

Eusebio Nicanor Villafuerte, age 82 of Pensacola, Fla., passed away Sept. 13, 2017.

Mr. Villafuerte was born in Ecuador to the late Joaquin Villafuerte and Mercedes Yepez. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Plazas Villafuerte of Pensacola, Fla.; children, Rory Villafuerte of Spring Hill, Tenn., Paul Villafuerte of Smyrna, Tenn., Alain (Maria) Villafuerte of Smyrna, Tenn., Juan Villafuerte of Pensacola, Fla., and Romy Lorena (Carlos) Galvez of Cape Coral, Fla.; brothers, Vidal Villafuerte and Juan Villafuerte; sister, Hilda Villafuerte; grandchildren, Brandon Galvez, Karla Galvez, Jazlin Villafuerte, Jaquelin Villafuerte, Janely Villafuerte, Alain F. Villafuerte, Paula Christine Villafuerte and Shirley Villafuerte.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, , with visitation two hours prior to the service. Saulo Camajo officiating. Graveside service will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

