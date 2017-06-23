OBITUARY: Eva Elizabeth Covington Pewitt

Eva Elizabeth Covington Pewitt, age 85 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 21, 2017.

She was a member of Heritage Church of Christ. Retired employee with Third National Bank after 39 years of service.

Mrs. Pewitt was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin H. “Benny” Pewitt; parents, Charlie and Mamie Gray Covington and sister, Mildred Covington. Survived by: stepdaughter, Diann Woodall; brother in law, William T. (Juanita) Pewitt; sister in laws, Mildred Rediker, Lucille Smithson and Brenda Pewitt and their families and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Interment is at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Heritage Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.