OBITUARY: Eva Melo Vaughan

Eva Vaughan of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 13, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Flocelo and Evangelina Pedraza Melo. She was a former news anchor for NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.

Mrs. Vaughan is survived by her husband, Andrew Vaughan; son, Michael Vaughan; mother, Evangelina Melo; two brothers and one sister.

Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017, at St. Philip Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Bala, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael College Fund, online HERE.

