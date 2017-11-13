OBITUARY: Evelyn “Lynne” Dale (Hollis) Sanders

Evelyn “Lynne” Dale (Hollis) Sanders of Brentwood, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2017, just 21 days shy of her 91st birthday.

Lynne was born in Decatur, Alabama, Nov. 28, 1926, to Dayton Derious and Annie Beatrice (Pennington) Hollis. She spent her life between Aberdeen and Amory, Mississippi, Orlando, Florida, and Athens, Alabama. Lynne married Coyt Milton Sanders Jr on Aug. 12, 1950. They were married until his death on May 12, 1962.

Lynne was blessed to be part of a large family. She was a loving and fun daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was loved by all. She worked her entire life, starting out at the local drug store as a teenager. During World War II, she worked in a munitions factory and following the war as a bookkeeper in a hardware store. She spent most of her career in the accounting and real estate fields and was a partner in a small commercial real estate company. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing golf and bridge, cooking, reading and shopping, always looking for the next bargain. She truly enjoyed life, loved to laugh and lived it to the fullest, valuing her time with family and friends.

Lynne is survived by four of her devoted children, Ronnie (Pam) Sanders of Jackson, Mississippi, Pamelia (Fred) Prevost of Brentwood, Tennessee, Pat (Joe) Robertson of Madison, Mississippi, Coyt Sanders III of Bradenton, Floriada; her grandchildren, Todd (Kate Hughes, fiancé) Prevost of Nashville, Tennessee, Owen (Keely) Sanders of Wellington, Florida, Lauren (Jeff) Payne of Madison, Mississippi, Lynley Sanders of Portland, Oregon, Parker (Mary) Prevost of Nashville, Tennessee, Austin Prevost of Nashville, Tennessee, Patrick Prevost of Nashville, Tennessee, Susan (Todd) Prater of Collierville, Tennessee, and Amy Robertson of Brandon, Mississippi; her great grandchildren, River Sanders, Parker Pennington “Penn” Prevost, Jake and Nick Payne, J.D. and Jenny Prater; and two of her loving sisters Ann (R.C.) Fowlkes of Amory, Mississippi, and June (Ralph) Drury of Gautier, Mississippi. She also left behind a special surrogate daughter, Molly McKinnon Glasgow (Bob) and their children, John and Catherine of Orlando, Florida.

Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Coyt Sanders, Jr.; her son, Donnie Sanders; her grandson, Leland Prevost; her parents, Dayton and Annie Hollis; and her siblings, Walter Hollis, Ruth Miller, Kenneth Hollis, Maureen Masson, and Muriel Bales.

Visitation and celebration of life services will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi, on Nov. 18, 2017 with graveside services and interment at the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of Lynne’s life with Reverend Charles Coggins officiating.

Pallbearers are Fred Prevost, Joe Robertson, Todd Prevost, Parker Prevost, Austin Prevost and Patrick Prevost. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Sanders, Coyt Sanders III and Owen Sanders.

Special thanks to the staff of Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville for their attentive care of Lynne and support of the family.