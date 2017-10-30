OBITUARY: Frederick “Rick” Raymond Clements

Frederick “Rick” Raymond Clements, age 54 of Cottontown, Tennessee, formerly of Williamson County, passed away Oct. 29, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Brown and grandparents, Claude and Robbie Brown. He is survived by his mother, Bettie C. Cartwright of Cottontown, Tennessee, formerly of Williamson County; aunts, Maria Brown of Franklin, Tennessee, and Mary Margaret (H.G.) Watkins of Oklahoma; special friend, Donavon Bell of Franklin, Kentucky, and several cousins and many friends.

Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Triune Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Jim Taylor will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Rick Clements Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.

