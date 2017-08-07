OBITUARY: Gabrielle Dannette Hancock

Gabrielle Dannette Hancock, age 46 passed away Aug. 2, 2017 at her home in Madison, Tenn.

Gabby was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was always willing to help the next person with whatever she had to offer…and she had a lot to offer. She was funny, sweet, caring, intelligent, beautiful, sassy and she was always the life of the party with her infectious laugh and sense of humor.

She leaves behind her children, Sean and Sierra Hancock, Nicole, Jackie and Lamont Jr. Tolbert; mother, Nancy McKee, stepfather, Nowell McKee; father, Joe Fair, stepmother, Marilyn Fair; brothers, David Fair, Joe Ferraco and Nick Fair and numerous aunt and uncles and other loving family members.

A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com