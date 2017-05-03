OBITUARY: Gayle Sharp

Gayle Sharp passed away on May 1, 2017.

She is survived by her husband Ben Sharp; sons Travis and Adam Sharp and their wives Stephanie and Ranju; grandchildren Gabby, Annabelle, Rowe and Phoebe; sisters Mary Alice White and Rilda Robinson; and two special great-nieces, Balee and Libby Schwalb.

Gayle was a retired Metro Nashville teacher and a longtime member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where Bishop Joe E. Pennel, Jr. will conduct a service to honor and celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service. The Joyful Noise Sunday School class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church, Joyful Noise Foundation, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.