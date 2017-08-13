OBITUARY: Gene Edwin Thomason

Gene Edwin Thomason, age 88 of Columbia, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2017.

Mr. Thomason was born in Hazel Green, Ala., to the late John William Thomason and Savilla Hopkins Thomason. He was a member of the Beech Grove Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta B. Thomason and a son, Gene Edwin Thomason, Jr. He leaves behind his loving wife Mattie Jarratt Thomason; son, Richard Thomason; daughters, Patty (Larry) Barnes and Barbara (Ken) Anthony; brothers, Maurice (Melba) Thomason and Leonard (Carol) Thomason; sisters, Annie Ruth Roden and Betty Sue Johnson; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, John Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeff Barnes, Todd Barnes, Beau Anthony, Gary Hathcock, Bryan Blair and Robbie Jarratt. Ryan Workman will be an honorary pallbearer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

