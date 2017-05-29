OBITUARY: Genevieve Marion “Genny” Lynch

Genevieve Marion “Genny” Lynch, age 92, of Smyrna, Tenn., passed away May 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by husband, Edward Thomas Lynch; grandson, Thomas Chadwick Lynch; sister, Jean Marie DeLane. Survived by sons, Marshall Thomas (JoAnn) Lynch and Daren (Jenny) Lynch; daughters, Bonnie (Eddy) Woodard, Sherree (George) Bolton and Kim Fisher; grandchildren, Melany Woodard, Christine McKinnon, Brandon Lynch, Brian Davis, Craig Davis, Sheena Jacobs, Shelley Maddox, Stephen Fisher, Marshall Fisher, Phillip Lynch, Paige Lynch and Dana Ebstein; 12 great-grandchildren and other loving family members.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Mack Strange officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rutherford County Cat Rescue.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com