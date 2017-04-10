OBITUARY: George O. “Van” Herbert Jr.

George O. “Van” Herbert Jr., age 87, passed away on April 8, 2017 at his home in Nashville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Herbert; sister, Martha Elizabeth England and two brothers, John Thomas Herbert and Robert Nathanial Herbert.

Survived by his loving wife, Eurie Jean Jenkins Herbert; three daughters, Sara H. (Martin) Gibson, Barbara H. Patronis and Pauline H. (Mark) Mobley; one son, George O. Herbert III (Kibbie S. Herbert); three sisters, Sara Corinne Jewel, Gladys Pauline (James) Martin and Rosa Beverly Hester; sister-in- law, Betty Herbert.

Seven grandchildren, Neely H. (Tom) Dosdall, George O. (Brittany) Herbert IV, Sally H. (Jean) Buillet, Alisha Herbert, Kristina Mobley, Michael Mobley and Katherine Patronis.; great-grandchildren, Samuel Dosdall, Joy Dosdall, Enoch Dosdall, Lainey Dosdall and James Dosdall.

George was a lifetime member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, and the Oglesby Community House Club. He was also a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans #1292 and Elks Lodge #72. George worked in the banking industry for over 42 years, and past member of many organizations.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Parker Toler.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Gathering of family and friends will be on Friday evening from two o’clock until seven o’clock in the evening at Woodlawn-Roesch- Patton Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

