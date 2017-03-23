OBITUARY: Glenda Ward

I write this with sadness that my lovely bride and best friend of more than 50 years, Glenda Ward, was called home to be with her heavenly Father, Monday, March 20, 2017.

She passed to the heavens at her home in Spring Hill, TN surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Glenda was born in Columbus, KS, January 13, 1949 to the late Dale and Mary Westervelt of Cherokee, KS. Preceded in death by her brothers Raymond, Ray and Keith Westervelt; sister-in-law Judy Tedlock, Columbus, KS.

Survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Jim Ward; daughter, Andrea Ford her husband Eric; grandsons Gavin, Carson and Kiston all of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughter Fahlan Ford,

Baytown, TX; son, Paul Ward and his wife Jenn; granddaughter Ella and grandson Emmett of Benton, KY; sister-in- laws, Patty Blair, Oswego, KS; Paula Langerot, Kathi Langerot, Marla Tanner all of Columbus, KS; Bobbie Westervelt, Cherokee, KS and a “sister by heart,” Rosemary Pender, McCune, KS and several nieces and nephews.

Glenda graduated from Southeast High School in Cherokee, KS and went on to Pittsburg State University to be a cosmetologist. She took joy in building her clientele at her own shop in Columbus where many of them are still very best friends today.

Moving to Pittsburg, KS, her last salon, she worked with Carolyn Vediz where the two built a clientele where many there too, are close friends today.

Later, being a wonderful wife, she followed her husband’s career with several moves and became an Activity Director at alzheimer and dementia units in various Assisted Living Homes.

This was not a “job” but Gods calling, a gift she had from the heart to relate and open up their joy – to get a smile, a few words or even an old time hymn for just a moment.

She was always ready to help me wherever needed and became an Account Representative selling advertising at the last two newspapers I managed. There too, it was like she had done it for years. Building a friendship first with her clients and then assist them to promote their business.

Glenda’s best and favorite calling was being a grandmother to her six grandchildren as well as many other children who were blessed to have her in their world. She was known as “Boo” short for babushca, Russian for grandmother. Our first grandson branded her with that title to where now, friends and parents call her Boo. With our older grandsons playing baseball and football since youth, you could rest assured, Boo would be watching them play, even if it was a five hour round trip on a week night driving from Kentucky to Tennessee to watch a ball game. For the two little ones, it was a blessing to see them cuddled up to her playing games on her ipad. Boo was a kid magnet. At ball games, all the little kids knew that she would have a bag filled with suckers and snacks which later they called Boo’s Bag. Boo claimed them all as her extended grandkids and loved them all.

A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Grace Christian Academy Capital Campaign. These may be left at the London Funeral Home in Lewisburg, TN or mail to Grace Christian Academy, 3279 Southall Rd., Franklin, TN 37064.