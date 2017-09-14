OBITUARY: Hazel Jean Watkins

Hazel Jean Watkins, age 64 of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the

Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Hazel was born in Williamson Co., daughter of the late Granville & Emma Lee Howell.

Survivors include her partner, Charles Bateson; sons, James (Mandy) Watkins, Jr. and Barry Dale Watkins; sisters, Judy Ellis, Rita Gibson and Ruby White; 3 grandchildren, Tanner Watkins, Dillion Watkins and Riley Watkins.

The family will receive friends at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, with the Rev. Andy Wolverton officiating. There will be an hour visitation prior to the service.

