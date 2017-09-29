OBITUARY: Helen E. Ingold

Helen E. Ingold, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at NHC Franklin.

From her birth to her passing, Helen lived unconditionally for her family and friends.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Bill Ingold, and is survived by her sons, Kerry (Jeanetta) Kevin (Heidi) and Keith; her daughter, Kristin (Bobby Cook); two grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Shane O’Brien) and Mitchell Ingold (Kelsey); and great-grand child, Brooke O’Brien.

Helen was loved by all those fortunate to know her and gave unselfishly to her family as was lovingly expressed by her husband in one of so many letters. He wrote that he was fortunate to have shared her love and devotion and that he could “only marvel at her tireless effort she put forth giving to others.” Her faith and her untiring love she gave to all those that had the joy to know her described who Helen Ingold was and she will be forever missed.

The funeral will be a private service.

The Ingold family would like to thank NHC of Franklin for the loving care they gave Helen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.