OBITUARY: Horace Layne Walton

Mr. Horace Layne Walton, age 62, born June 15, 1954 a lifetime resident of Williamson County, passed from this life on June 7, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Enos Walton and mother, Emily Allene Walton.

Survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Walton; daughters, Kathy (Chris) Stampfli and Cindy Walton; grandchildren, Conner and Kaelyn Stampfli; brothers, Calvin Walton, Dan Walton and Nolen (Kim) Walton; many loving nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered as the epitome of “family man” because of his selflessness and his dedication to his family.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Elder Allen Broughton officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com