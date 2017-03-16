OBITUARY: Ira Barry Goldberg

Ira Barry Goldberg, age 76 of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away March 14, 2017.

Devoted father and husband, Ira was a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine and cardiology. Ira graduated from Valley Stream High in New York, Brooklyn College, and the University of Louvain. Will be missed and will always be remembered for his love of music lover, PF Chang’s, Tito Puente, The New York Times, Fast Cars, Bad Jokes, Old Movies, Napster, “How about that redhead?”

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Sam Goldberg and Rose Walt. He is preceded in death by his infant son. Survived by wife of 44 years, Frankie Goldberg of Franklin, Tenn.; son, Joshua (Jane) Goldberg of Larkspur, Calif.; daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Keller of Leonia, N.J.; step-son, Clay (Janie) Laffoon of Madisonville, Ky.; step-daughter, Jonna Vaughn of Madisonville, Ky.; brother, Mark (Amy) Goldberg of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; sister, Barbara Goldberg of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney, Julia, Sawyer, Peyton, Chase, Amanda, Rusty, Jarred, Daniel and Keenan; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017 with visitation one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital at Williamson Medical Center.

