OBITUARY: Irene Poteete Mitchell

Irene Poteete Mitchell, age 69 of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away Oct. 17,

2017, at her residence with her family around her.

Mrs. Mitchell was a retired machine operator with Nu-Kote. She also worked with Living and Learning with Mary Ann Newcome for many years that helped families in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Mitchell; son, Raymond D. Mitchell; parents, Dick and Adora Maupin Poteete; sisters, Rachel Hilliard, Catherine Mangrum and Hattie Waller and brother, Blythe Crafton. Survived by: sons, James L. Mitchell of Franklin, Tennessee and Jerry L. (Cindy Troxler) Mitchell of College Grove, Tennessee; daughter, Lillian Mitchell of College Grove, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Jett of College Grove, Tennessee, and Mildred Wiley of

Chapel Hill, Tennessee; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and other

loving family members.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Anderson Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Willie Poteete, Michael Chapman, George Chapman, David Mitchell, Esslee Thomas, James Mitchell Jr., Trevor Mealer and William Oxendine. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Foster and family, Minnie Mancha and members of Cross Keys Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Irene Mitchell Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and anytime prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com