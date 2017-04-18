OBITUARY: Jacquelyn Klinkosh “Jackie” Quandt

Jacquelyn Klinkosh “Jackie” Quandt, age 50 of Brentwood, Tenn., is survived by her husband, Michael Quandt; son, Cody; daughters, Laney and Brittany; parents, John and Pauline Klinkosh; brother, John A. (Kelly) Klinkosh; sister, Kris (Donald) Zimmer; grandchildren, Jamie and Oliver Quandt and Harley and Penny Torres.

Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April, 22, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tenn., with Father Justin Raines as Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda’s Club, Nashville.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com