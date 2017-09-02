OBITUARY: James A. Alyn

Mr. James A. Alyn, age 86 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 29, 2017.

He was born in Avella, Penn. to the late Ernest Bonassi and Matilda Calefe Bonassi. Jim was a leader from his earliest days. He worked his way through high school, became class president twice, then was drafted into the U.S. Army, served with distinction in the 101st Airborne during the Korean War, and was awarded a Purple Heart. He graduated from The Ohio State University then moved to California where he rose quickly in the budding computer industry before starting his own company, Action Computer Co., manufacturing circuit boards for military and aerospace use. He traveled around the world, met six U.S. Presidents, and loved great stories and jokes. His greatest joys were showing his children the world, laughing with his

grandchildren, playing with his dogs, and loving his wife, Lisa. Jim’s faith in Jesus Christ anchored him.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, he leaves behind his loving wife of 26 wonderful years, Lisa Alyn of Franklin, Tenn.;

children, Scott (Kristen) Alyn, Jon (Lacy) Alyn, Stacey Alyn Frizzel all of Los Angeles, Calif., William Alyn of Kentucky., and Elizabeth Alyn of Kansas.; brother, Raymond Bonassi of Washigton.; eight grandchildren and many other loving family members. A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at the Westhaven Resident’s Club, Rick Cua officiating. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers Jim would have loved for you to donate to Grace Chapel’s Houston Relief Efforts (www.gracechapel.net/houston). It would bring him great joy to know that, through you, he is a part of helping those most recently devastated in the Houston area.

