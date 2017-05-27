OBITUARY: James Edward “Jimmy” Rader

James Edward “Jimmy” Rader, age 66 of Waverly formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2017.

A longtime Franklin resident, Jimmy graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1968. He played football and was a team member of the 1966-1967 State Championship BGA Football team. He went on to MTSU and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Agriculture.

He was preceded in death by parents, James C. Rader and Dorothy Lee David Rader. Survived by his daughters, Jaime (Dustin) del Valle of Orlando, Fla., and Katie L. Rader of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, David (Leslie) Rader of Maryville, Tenn.; sisters, Sue (Allen) Pratt of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., and Shirley (Pat) Orgain of Dickson, Tenn.; grandson, Kaden del Valle and mother of his children, Cathy Rader.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Steve Robinson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Stewart “Brother” Campbell, Bo Lanier, Jimmy Nichols, Robbie Jewell, Chad Turnage, Andy Jackson and Chris Pratt. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy, John and Chad Jewell and the State Championship 1966-1967 BGA Football Team. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Mary Campbell Visual Arts Center.

