OBITUARY: James Elmer “Jimmy” Tomlin, Jr.

James Elmer “Jimmy” Tomlin, Jr., age 78, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away Nov. 10, 2017.

He was preceded in death by son, Randall Tomlin; daughter, Alisa Tomlin; mother, Olie Harper (James R.) Tomlin; father, James Elmer (Margaret) Tomlin; brothers, Mike Tomlin and Butch Tomlin. Survived by: wife, Peggy Tomlin; daughters, Jaime (Bennie) Street and Michelle (John) Nagle; grandchildren, Jody Street, Tristen Mayfield and Emma Nagle; sister, Brenda (Sam) Albert; brothers, Gerald (Pat) Tomlin and Henry Tomlin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Bobby Bennett officiating. Family and friends will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Gideons International. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. on Sunday with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com