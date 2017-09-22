OBITUARY: James “Jim” Mc Henry

James “Jim” Mc Henry, age 86 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away at home on

Sept. 16, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in Indiana, Penn., on Nov. 30, 1930, to the late Herbert and Emma Groat McHenry. He grew up on his family’s farm and later graduated from Penn. State University. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman. Jim worked in the optical business for many years. Later in life, he furthered his education with a Master’s Degree from Michigan State University. The second chapter of his life took him on a rewarding journey that allowed him to impact hundreds of lives. He was most honored to be a sponsor, leader, mentor and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous with 45 years of sobriety.

Jim is survived by his wife, June Schuehrer; children, James (Deana) McHenry, Robert (Wendy) McHenry, David (Gail) McHenry, Ruth McLennan, Lisa (Michael) Bosley, Charles (Shannon) Fairchild; twin sisters, Vieda Dahlin and Valda (Ronald) Grandgean.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

