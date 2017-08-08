OBITUARY: James “Jim” Stahr

James “Jim” Stahr passed away peacefully after an unexpected illness on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his wife Adena of 57 years, parents, and siblings. Jim leaves behind daughters Terri (Jim) Aylward and Cindy (John) Miller; sons, Barry (Bonnie) Stahr and Scott Stahr; grandchildren, Kat, Heather and Jason; great-grandson, Parker; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 beginning with Visitation at 10 a.m. to be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph of Arimathea Episcopal Church, 103 Country Club Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph of Arimathea Episcopal Church. Please be sure to indicate Jim Stahr in the memo line and mail them to the previously mentioned address.

