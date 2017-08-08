OBITUARY: James Lloyd “Jim” Short

Mr. James Lloyd “Jim” Short, age 48 of Portland, Tenn., passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tenn. Jim was born April 10, 1969 in Portland, Tenn., the son of the late Lloyd Short.

Mr. Short is survived by his mother, Martha Short of Portland, Tenn. His son, Logan Short of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and a sister, Tina Simpson of Lebanon, Tenn.

Jim was a member of Mitchellville Baptist Church and was a draftsman for United Structures of America in Portland, Tenn., for 28 years.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at Portland Nazarene Church in Portland, Tenn., with Brother Rich Cook and Brother Robert Gilman officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gilbert Funeral Home and from noon until service time Wednesday at Portland Nazarene Church. Pallbearers will be Mike Pryor, Steve Eden, Tom Short, Micky Stewart, Jeff Eubanks and Mark Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Stewart, Tyler Gilman, Jared Pryor and all fellow employees at United Structures of America.

