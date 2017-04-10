OBITUARY: James R. “Jim” Frazier

James R. “Jim” Frazier, age 72 of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away on April 9, 2017.

Born in Wayne County, Tenn., to the late Vernon and Roxie Adkins Frazier. Jim and Cindy spent 16 years in Bentonville, Ark., before moving back to Tennessee. He retired from Kuhn’s and Wal-Mart after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Thompson Station Church of Christ where he was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a former Elder and Deacon at the Bentonville Church of Christ and Bellevue Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn D. & Ross Frazier. He leaves behind his loving wife, Cindy Frazier; children, Shane Frazier and Dawn (Steve) Sabin; sisters, Shirley Martin and Annie L. (Chris) Tyler; grandchildren, Sarah and Seth Sabin, Milo, Josh, Jerad and Tim Frazier; great granddaughter, Lillian Frazier.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Mike Williams officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Wayne County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or the Tennessee Children’s Home.

