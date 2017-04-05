OBITUARY: James Richard “Red Horse” Johnson-Patton

James Richard “Red Horse” Johnson-Patton, age 77, of Lewisburg, Tenn., passed away March 30, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Johnson Patton; wife, Alice Grigsby; son, Randy Glenn Johnson. Survived by: son, Richard Eugene Johnson; Stepchildren, Terri Patton Wheeler, Eric Grisby, Kinsey Grisby, Keith Grisby, and Vandell Grisby. Siblings, Velma Patton, Howard Patton, Mary P. Solomon and Juanita Patton; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren all of Franklin, Tenn. Visitation will be from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Lynn Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 117 Fairgrounds Street, Franklin, TN 37064 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tenn.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com