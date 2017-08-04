OBITUARY: James Robert Walton

James Robert Walton, age 70, of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in in Williamson County, Tenn., on Oct. 16, 1946, son of the late

Eugene and Sadie Walton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janelle Baker Rogers. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley Walton; children, Pam (Carl) Smith, Melissa Pierce Chaffin, Darrel (Paula) Pierce and Angie Walton; sisters, Katrean Porter and Emogene Wiley; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Hayden Smith, Madalyn Mitchell, Carson Chaffin, Amanda Pierce and Dale Pierce; great grandchildren, Bryson Smith Brylee Smith, Wesley Smith, Kiley Smith, Addison Humphrey, Kane Mitchell and Kollin Mitchell; he also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and grand dog Bella.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a celebration of Jimbob’s life will

be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, with a visitation starting at

noon.

Pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Hayden Smith, Carson Chaffin, Carl Smith,

Punkin Porter, David Wiley, Darrel Pierce and J.C Knox.

Honorary pallbearers will be Buckeye Holt, Dennis Hamilton, L.C. Reed, Jackie

Ballard, Dennis Robbins, Roy Webb and Lightning Smithson.

Memorials may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital or to a local A.A. group of your choice in loving memory of James Robert Walton.