OBITUARY: James “Ronnie” Pennington

James “Ronnie” Pennington, age 71 of Hendersonville, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Ronnie served in the United States Army during Viet Nam, and was a highly decorated veteran. He was the owner of Pennington Plumbing Company and Pennington Quarter Horses, producers of World and AQHA Champions.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alva Pennington; mother, Mae Pennington; and stepmother, Virginia Pennington.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Pennington; brother, Ray (Charlotte) Pennington of Hendersonville; sisters, Elsie (Leon) Boyer of Morning View Ky., Leathie (Roy) Miller of Turner Ky., and Rosie Anne Kunkel of Walton Ky.; several step-sisters and a step-brother. He also is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews, and several “adopted” nieces and nephews as he was known as “Uncle Ronnie” to many.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Ferrell officiating. Visitation and service will be at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Hendersonville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be in Beech Cemetery with military honors. A reception at Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the interment service. Those wishing to may bring a covered dish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Family Support at www.wwfs.org.

Services have been entrusted to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville TN 37075, 615-822-4442.