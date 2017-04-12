OBITUARY: James Travis Jones

James Travis Jones, age 47, Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on April 3, 2017.

Travis loved the Lord, family and animals. His favorite place to travel was the beach. He was a deeply passionate person and put his all into what he believed in.

He is survived by his fiancée, Denise VanBurkleo; father, James Jones; sister, Robin Brown, Darlene Hackney Prochaska; sons, Chase VanBurkleo and Parker VanBurkleo; daughter, Tori VanBurkleo; stepfathers, Mike Brown and Ted Craine; and stepmother Vicki Brown.

A Memorial Service will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at WellSpring Christian Church, 1001 Chapman’s Crossings, Spring Hill, Tenn., with Pastor Andy Huddleston officiating. Pallbearers will be Chase VanBurkleo, Parker VanBurkleo, Ted Craine, John Buckholts and Dean Chapman. Visitation 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the church.

