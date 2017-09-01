OBITUARY: Jamie Taylor Powell

Jamie Taylor Powell, age 70, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 31, 2017.

She was born in Washington, D.C. to the late John and Jimmie Wall Taylor. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Williamson College and had retired after more than 35 years as an early childhood teacher/administrator. She was an active member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband, Bob Powell; son, Philip (Sydney)

Powell; daughter, Tricia (Steven) Zongor; grandchildren, Savannah Powell,

Sawyer Powell and Gracie Zongor; brother, Tommy (Rebecca) Taylor and other

loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 5112 Raywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211, and visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest United Methodist Church Community Food Bank or Hillcrest Pre-School.

