OBITUARY: Jean Burns Inman

Mrs. Jean Burns Inman, age 90 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away October 30, 2017 at

Williamson Medical Center.

Mrs. Inman was a retired kindergarten teacher of 25 years for Metropolitan Board of Education. She was also a proud long-time member of Church of The City in Franklin, Tennessee, where she taught a ladies Sunday school class for many years.

Mrs. Inman is survived by daughters, Judy (Scott) Yates and Tonya (Mike) Borton; son, Kerry (Margo) Inman; granddaughters, Kaylan Borton and Natalie Borton; grandsons, Jake Myers, Joey Myers and Michael Borton; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Velma Burns, and her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles Inman. A special thanks to Jean’s devoted friend, Herlinda Diaz.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rick White will be officiating. A private burial will follow with family. Active pallbearers will be Jake Myers, Joey Myers, Mike Borton, Matthew Borton, Michael Borton, Hooper Inman, David Bynum and Preston Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Sonshine Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home. Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com