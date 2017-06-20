OBITUARY: Jean Elizabeth Brown Pewitt

Jean Elizabeth Brown Pewitt, age 76 of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away June 19, 2017.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late James and Ann Holt Brown. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a longtime LPN at Williamson Medical Center. After retiring from nursing she worked at Saturn/GM as the facility nurse then later went to work at Kroger Marketplace in Thompson’s Station.

Jean is preceded in death by her son, Chris Ashworth and brother, Jimmy Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Pewitt of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; sons, Scott (Nocona) Ashworth of Portland, Tenn., and Bill Pewitt of Franklin, Tenn.; sisters, Dorothy (Marvin) Parker of Shelbyville, Tenn., and Brenda Brown of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kayla Ashworth, Ann Marie Ashworth, Brandon Pewitt and Angelina Pewitt and great-grandson, Noah Garrard.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present fifth floor nurses at Williamson Medical Center and the Williamson County Shrine Club.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

