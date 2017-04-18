OBITUARY: Jerry Ray Vogel

Jerry Ray Vogel, age 68 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away April 17, 2017.

He was born in Burnet, Tex., and grew up in Dallas, Tex. He was married 48 years to Janie Myers after attending H. Grady Spruce High School together. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to Janie, their four children and 13 grandchildren.

Jerry began his ministry career in 1969 and served at several churches in Texas, including:

Elam Baptist Church, Dallas

Bethany Baptist Church, Dallas

Fairview Baptist Church, Grand Prairie, Preschool & Children’s Minister

First Baptist Church, Duncanville, Preschool & Children’s Minister

First Baptist Church, Conroe, Preschool & Children’s Minister

Jerry will be remembered for sharing the love of Christ with children and their families as well as training and mentoring adults to do the same. For 15 years Jerry served as the Preschool & Children’s Minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church, Houston, Tex. The family often got to serve together at children’s camps, church programs and activities creating many shared memories as they grew. Janie served alongside Jerry teaching Sunday School, managing a resource room and teaching at conferences. As the kids grew and started families of their own, Jerry had the opportunity to join with LifeWay Christian Resources to expand his mission to train others to teach children and preschoolers. He began at LifeWay in July 1997 as Biblical Studies Designer for Preschool VBS and served for almost 20 years in various kids ministry roles, including Director of Childhood Ministry Publishing. Jerry retired March 1, 2017, as a Kids Editorial Ministry Specialist. Early in his tenure at LifeWay, Jerry served as Children’s Minster at ClearView Baptist Church, Franklin, Tenn. More recently on Sundays he found great joy in teaching his preschool Sunday School class at Brentwood Baptist Church.

On Jan. 18, 2017, Jerry received a surprising diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer. Although shocked beyond words, Jerry faithfully trusted that this was all in God’s plan and on God’s timing. After experiencing the ordeal of Janie’s breast cancer treatment in 2015 and the blessing of remission, our family once again rallied in prayer and support for our precious Papa. And once again were blessed with the support and prayers of so many friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers. We never realized how many lives he touched until the cards came pouring in during his illness recalling special memories and thanking him for teaching, sharing the love of Christ, and mentoring. After his diagnosis, the mailbox held a special card of appreciation every single day for nearly three months! On April 17, 2017, before the sun rose in the morning – Jerry always was an early riser — Jerry left us to take residence in Heaven with his Lord and Savior and so many loved ones who have gone before. Our hearts are heavy with his absence but confidently at peace that we will see him again.

Jerry is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Vernon and Edlean Johnson Vogel and brother, Vernon Vogel. Survived by: wife, Janie Vogel; sons, Todd (Michele) Vogel and Kevin (Kimberly) Vogel; daughters, Jennifer Vogel and Vanessa (Todd) Peterson; grandchildren, Samuel, Amanda, Katie, Laney, Emily, Amber, Evelyn and Angela Vogel, Grace and Madilyn Estes, Jack, Allie and Kinsey Peterson; sister, Patricia Lancaster; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Teddie Vogel, Barbara Myers (James) Baker & Ray (Sonia) Myers and many loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Brentwood Baptist Church Baskin Chapel; with Chuck Gartman, Landry Holmes and Ann Edwards officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Vogel, Kevin Vogel, Todd Peterson, James Baker Sr., Samuel Vogel, Jack Peterson, Kregg Vogel, James Baker, Jr., Ben Gilley, Gregory Gilley, Pairsh Wiggins, Michael Myers and Patrick Myers.

Memorials may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Center or Brentwood Baptist Church Library.

