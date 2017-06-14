OBITUARY: Jesse Asher Pitts

Jesse Asher Pitts, age 36, of Columbia, Tenn., passed away June 10, 2017.

Owner and operator of J. Asher Landscaping, he was an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Pitts is survived by his wife, Kelly Pitts; daughters, Faith Marie and Riley Ann Pitts; mother, Luann Floyd; father, Ed (Hannah) Pitts; grandmother, Nancy Pitts; mother-in- law, Rusty Sullivan; father-in- law, Dan (Melody) Sullivan; and other loving family members.

Memorial Services will be conducted beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jesse Pitts Memorial Fund.

