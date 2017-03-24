OBITUARY: Jesse E. “Billy” Johnson

Jesse E. “Billy” Johnson, age 72, of the Burwood Community, passed away on March 22, 2017.

He was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Jesse Lee Johnson and Lillie Thelma Ferguson Johnson. He was a member of the Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. He also was a retired home builder. He loved to play guitar, ride horses, work the farm and garden. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Christine Johnson. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Christine Johnson; sons, Jesse (Patricia) Johnson Jr. and Jason L. (Delissa) Johnson; daughters, Shelia Christine (Raymond) Johnson and Debbie K. (Ryan) Huntzinger; sister, Barbara (Claude) Hillenbrand; grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Bateman, Dakota Johnson, Kristin Johnson, Leah Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Kayla (Corey) Dockery, Lauren Bailey, Madison Bailey, Nathaniel Huntzinger, Christian Huntzinger, Nicholas DiMella; great grandchildren, Madi and Gage Bateman and Isabella and Parker Dockery; special family members, Chris and Lee DiMella.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and 12-2 p.m. on Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Pastors Ronnie Johnson, Gary Fewell and Raymond Johnson to officiate. Pallbearers will be Jesse Johnson Jr., Jason Johnson, Jimmy Waller, Bradley Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Nathaniel Huntzinger, Christian Huntzinger and Nicholas DiMella. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Hardison, Gary Hardison Jr., Chris DiMella Roger Moore, Larry Hunt, Gary Hardison Sr., Jimmy McKee, Richard, Bob and Benny Hargrove.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com