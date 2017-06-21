OBITUARY: Jessica Marie Whitefield

Jessica Marie Whitefield, age 34, of the Flat Creek community, passed away June 20, 2017.

She was a 2002 Graduate of Page High School.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Leslie Whitefield, and grandmother, Frances Ladd. Jessica is survived by her father, Ray Dean Whitefield of the Flat Creek community; son, Dillanger Ray Jones of the Flat Creek community; daughter, Angelina Frances Whitefield of the Flat Creek community; grandparents, Betty Whitefield and John and Carol Hanna; sisters, Amanda (Tim) Linville of the Flat Creek community, Megan Whitefield of the Flat Creek community, Crystal (Jason) Akin of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Lindsay (Michael) Commee of Ft. Walton, Fla.; nephews and niece, Brantley Stechauner, Nathaniel Linville, Shelby Linville, Hunter Commee, Jordan Commee and Thomas Akin; many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, with visitation from 2-5 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Jessica Whitefield Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

