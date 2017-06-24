OBITUARY: Jimmie Louise Marlin White

Jimmie Louise Marlin White, age 85, of the Rudderville community, passed away June 23, 2017.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. She was a member of Allisona Church of Christ.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen White, Sr. who she worked side by side with at the former White’s Feed Mill and grocery store in the Rudderville community for more than 62 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, James “Jim” Taylor and Effie Tomlin Marlin; brothers, Jerry Marlin and Doug Marlin; sister, Mary Alice Marlin; sister in-law, Margaret “Chic” Marlin; brother in-law, L.B. Bogle. Survived by her son, Robert A. “Scooty” (Debbie) White of the Rudderville community; daughter, Pamela W. (Randy) Hickman of the Bethesda community; brother, Herbert (Mattie) Marlin of the Harpeth community; sister, Ellen “Till” Bogle of the Harpeth community; sister in-law, Betty Marlin of the Harpeth community; grandchildren, Justin “Rooster” (Jenny) White, Brandi (Brandon) Ray and Ashley (Nick) Bruce; great-grandchildren, Brayten Ray, Brodie Ray, Chace Bruce, Carson White and Cahl White, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and neighbors of the Rudderville community and members of Allisona Church of Christ.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Southern Care for their wonderful care for Mrs. Jimmie. Memorials may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com