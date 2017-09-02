OBITUARY: Joan Carr Moran

Joan Carr Moran, age 90, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 1, 2017 with her family at her bedside.

She was born in Franklin, and lived in just two houses her entire life, the first 26 years on Adams Street, and the next 64 years on Hillsboro Road where friends of hers and her children were made to feel welcome and “at home.” She loved to entertain her

“bridge” groups, but what she did best was to cook large Southern meals for her family, extended family and their friends, especially Sunday lunches. If not at home or playing bridge you could find her at one of her children’s or grandchildren’s activities, mainly sporting events. Joan graduated from Franklin High School where she, like all Americans, had her teenage years dampened by World War II. Once married she was a wonderful homemaker to her husband, John, and their two sons. After the youngest son went to college she worked in the business office of Moody’s Tire and Auto Center. In 1990, she worked 15 years in her son’s medical office helping out in many different ways. Her favorite “job” was holding and rocking newborns. Joan was a small town southern Christian lady and was not ashamed to admit it. She served as a Cub Scout leader; room mother, Sunday School teacher and many other activities that involved her children. Being the “best mom” only got her ready for her next and favorite adventure, being Granny Jo or G. Jo for short. She was G. Jo to nine grandchildren. She made time

to support each and everyone of them in their activities. She and her husband crisscrossed the state on weekends following the different grandson’s games. She was always there!

Mrs. Moran was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Moran; her parents, Lera and Joe Carr; sisters, Katie Fisher, Robbie Sullivan, Julia Isaacs, Sarah Sanders. Survived by: sons, John D., Jr. (Janet) Moran, Dr. Sam Houston (Melanie) Moran; grandchildren, Katie Carr (Joel) Bostrum, John D. III (Gena) Moran, Jackson Reese (Anna) Moran, Sam Houston Moran, Jr., Robert Shannon (Meghan) Moran, Thomas Hasty Moran, Charles Nathan Sawyer Moran, two step-grandchildren, Brian and Michelle Johnson; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The Moran’s thank the memory unit at NHC Cool Springs for taking care of G. Jo the past 18 months and the kindness and respect shown by Nashville Alive Hospice the past ten days of our mother’s life.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernestine Wade, Betty Williams, Linda Jamison, Jim Moody and her Bridge-playing friends. Memorials may me made to the John and Joan Moran Scholarship Fund c/o Battle Ground Academy, P.O. Box 1889, Franklin, TN 37065 or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

