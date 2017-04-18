OBITUARY: Joe Edward Clifton

Joe Edward Clifton, age 89 of Dickson, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 17, 2017.

Mr. Clifton retired after he was owner and operator of Dairy Queen in Franklin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Clifton and sister, Ann Endsley. Survived by son, Robert Clifton of Dickson, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, and brother Jimmy Clifton of Wasco, Ore.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Franklin First United Methodist Church, with Tom Herring officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

