OBITUARY: John Howard Humphrey

Johnny Howard Humphrey, age 84 of Madison, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Johnny was born on Maury County, Tennessee on Oct. 2, 1933, son of the late Early and Maudie Humphrey.

Survivors include his children, Johnny Humphrey, Connie Hix and Debra Smith; 8 siblings; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16,

2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be

conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, with Bro. Adam Tune officiating.

Burial will follow in Lynn Cemetery.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME