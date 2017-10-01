OBITUARY: John Scott Turbeville

John Scott Turbeville, age 58, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 29, 2017.

He was born in Lincoln Park, Mich., to the late John Wayman Turbeville, and Nancy June Bonker Turbeville. Scott was a limousine driver.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Turbeville of Lupton, Mich.; wife, Alesya Turbeville of Spring Hill, Tenn.; son, Ryan Turbeville of Joelton, Tenn.; daughter, Heather (Jon) Sharp of Birchwood, Tenn.; step-mother, Linda Turbeville of Bowling Green, Ky.; brothers, Edward (Kathy) Turbeville of Nashville, Tenn., and Seth Turbeville of Bowling Green, Ky.; sisters, Susan (Stan) Smoot of Brentwood, Tenn., and Laura (Danny) Oliver of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren, Addie and Emma Sharp;

nieces and nephews Natalie, Danielle (Michael), Jonathan, Lexi, Jadyn, John Stanley and Sophia.

A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service, Pastor Tom McCoy officiating. Inurnment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to the ALS Association or Thompson’s Station Church.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 931-496- 0059

