OBITUARY: John Thomas Holt

John Thomas Holt, age 80, of Franklin passed away on June 3, 2017.

John was the owner and operator of Holt’s Tree Surgery and a member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Vera Mae Smith Holt; his wife of 59 years, Gayle Osborne Holt and son, John Wayne Holt.

Survived by son, Page Holt; brother, Dan (and wife,Toni) Holt; sister, Pauline Reed; grandchildren, Thomas, Darrell, Daniel, Justin and Wade Holt and Austin and Madison Long; great grandchildren Hunter, Makenzey, Hendrix and John Wayne Holt.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends, honorary pallbearers will be Coon Hunters of Williamson County. Ronnie Thomas and Gary Fewell officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John Thomas Holt Memorial Fund.

