OBITUARY: John William Black

Mr. John William Black, age 80 of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2017.

Mr. Black was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Romas Black and Ethel Hughes Black. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and church member. He loved singing in the men’s choir and was anointed with the Ministry of Helps. He was a happy man and always had a smile on his face. He was a great cook, a hard worker and always stayed busy.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Romas Jr., Remus, Ethel C., Sallie M. and Nathaniel Black. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Claudine Black; five children; brother, Walter Edward (Katherine) Black; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; a loving daughter-in-law, Pamela Black.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at the Green Street Church of God Sanctified, Elder Vernon Ray McGuire Jr., Eulogist. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and church members will serve as pallbearers and flower girls. Honorary pallbearer, Sammie Reffegee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Green Street Church of God Sanctified.

