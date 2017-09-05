September 05, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

64℉

thunderstorm

Home
Obituaries

OBITUARY: John William Tomlin

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

OBITUARY: John William Tomlin

John William Tomlin, age 77, of Santa Fe, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 3, 2017.

He was an avid coon hunter, horseman and music entertainer.

Survived by: wife, Jennie Tomlin; daughters, Denise (Steve) Harris, Kimberly
(Jason) Ladd and Nell Robbins; sisters, Ann Blythe Norfleet, Grace Glenn and
Ruby (Jimmy) Maxwell; grandchildren, Casey Lynch, Erica Hulsey, Alex Sneed,
Austin Robbins, Gunner Ladd and Ali Robbins; great grandchild, Riley Lynch.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Greg Mangrum officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply