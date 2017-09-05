OBITUARY: John William Tomlin

John William Tomlin, age 77, of Santa Fe, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 3, 2017.

He was an avid coon hunter, horseman and music entertainer.

Survived by: wife, Jennie Tomlin; daughters, Denise (Steve) Harris, Kimberly

(Jason) Ladd and Nell Robbins; sisters, Ann Blythe Norfleet, Grace Glenn and

Ruby (Jimmy) Maxwell; grandchildren, Casey Lynch, Erica Hulsey, Alex Sneed,

Austin Robbins, Gunner Ladd and Ali Robbins; great grandchild, Riley Lynch.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Greg Mangrum officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com