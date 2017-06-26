OBITUARY: Johnny Keith Lockridge

Johnny Keith Lockridge, age 65 of Spring Hill, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2017, surrounded by his devoted family.

Johnny was born in Pulaski, Tenn., on May 17, 1952, son of the late Burley and Edna Lockridge. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Lockridge. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Keturah Susanne Lockridge; daughter, Amy (Michael) Castro and children, James, Grayce and Kaylee; son, Matthew Lockridge; son, Daniel Lockridge and son, Kaleb; son, John (Mary Rebecca Greenwood) Lockridge and son, Brody Greenwood; brother, Kent (Debbie) Lockridge and children, Jeff, Jason and Michael; sister-in- law, Cathy Lockridge and children, Lori and Stephen.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in loving memory of Johnny Keith Lockridge.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931-486- 0059.

