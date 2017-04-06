OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Howell, Sr.

Johnny Lee Howell, Sr., age 70, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 4, 2017 after an extended illness.

He was a self employed HVAC Contractor.

Survived by: wife of 52 years, Brenda Howell; son, Johnny Lee (Kim) Howell, Jr.; daughters, Tracey (Brian) Allen, Crystal (Brian) Weatherly and Brenda Lee (Jay) Bean; brother, Steve Bennett; sister, Betty Green, Lila Ann Caldwell and Shelia (Billy) Crutcher; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Bill Colburn officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers, Brian Allen, Brian Weatherly, William Troutt, Spencer Bennett, Dustin Wheatley and Tommy Tansil. Honorary pallbearers will be William Galavin and Jay Bean. Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com