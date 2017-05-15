OBITUARY: Joseph John Smagacz

Joseph John Smagacz, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tenn., formerly of Fraser & Mayville, Mich., passed away April 28, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Smagacz and his son, Michael Smagacz. Survived by wife of 59 years, Shirley Smagacz; sons, Daniel (Shalyn) Smagacz of Springfield, Tenn., and Jeffrey (Kelly) Smagacz of Franklin, Tenn.; daughters, Karyn (Glenn) Gramling of Los Gatos, Calif., Laura Paulik of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Lisa (Tony) Sharber of Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Chase, Ava, Morgan, Adam, Christian, Michael, Andrew, Brian, Matthew, Daniel, Katey, Kelsey and Zach.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, with visitation one hour prior at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home. Celebrant will be Father Kirk.

Memorials may be made to Veteran’s Services Office, 308 W. 7th St., Columbia, TN 38401.

