OBITUARY: Joseph Keith Mealer

Joseph Keith Mealer, age 52 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away July 26, 2017.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and nephew. Born in

Williamson County to the late James and Edna Holt Mealer. Preceded in

death by wife, Kimberly Marchelle Mealer; brother, James Perry Mealer;

uncle, Perry Holt; grandmother, Louise Hassell. Survived by daughter, Lisa

(Donald) Brymer, son Josh (Heather) Mealer both from Columbia, Tenn.;

grandchildren, Chyanne, Justin, Ryder, Angel, J.J., J.D., Autumn and

Andrew Mealer; brother, Jeff (Dinah) Mealer; aunts, JoAnne (Eddie) and

Shirley Holt; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Curt Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in Tidwell Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com