OBITUARY: Joseph Wayne Lindsey

Joseph Wayne Lindsey, age 44 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away July 30, 2017.

Lindsey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and employed as Cemetery Director with Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. He was the recipient of several awards and accolades from the military and state government.

Survived by: wife, Angie Lindsey; daughters, Loryn Lindsey, Isabella Lindsey, Irelynn Lindsey and Brooklyn Lindsey; sons, Ethan Alford and Alex Alford; parents, Marvin and Cindy Lindsey; brothers, Jacob (Jenny) Lindsey, Michael (Michelle) Lindsey and his Lindsey nieces and nephews, Emily, Ashley, Chloe, Lily, Isreal and Caleb Lindsey; foster brother, Bobby (Danica) Barillas and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Andy Hudelson and Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder officiating. Interment will be in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Navy friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Staff with Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Centerstone Military PTSD Services. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059.

